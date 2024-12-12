VergeCloud, FinX, FirstClub secure fresh funding

FirstClub Founder Ayyappan R.

Member-only retail platform FirstClub, Edtech startup FinX and cloud-tech startup VergeCloud have raised early-stage funding, they said Thursday.

FirstClub, a member-only retail platform, has closed a $8 million (nearly Rs 50 crore) seed round led by global venture capital firm Accel and early-stage backer RTP Global.

Accel and RTP were joined by Blume Founders Fund, Quiet Capital, 2am VC and several angel investors, including Flipkart's Binny Bansal, CRED founder Kunal Shah, Mukesh Bansal, Lalit Keshre CEO of Groww, among others.

"We are building supply chain our own dark store network the last mile delivery... the plan in the first 12 months is predominantly to focus on Bangalore as a city... before we look at other cities like Delhi and Bombay," Ayyappan Rajagopal, founder at FirstClub, told VCCircle.

Rajagopal said the company will initially launch the platform to sell packaged foods, fresh foods, bakery, dairy, nutrition, and supplements somewhere around April.

Edtech startup FinX, which provides an upskilling platform in India’s BFSI sector, has raised $6 million in seed funding from venture capital firm Elevar Equity.

The Mumbai-based startup, which was founded in 2019, said the funding will be used to expand its geographical reach, product offerings, and foray into IT skill training.

"This funding from Elevar Equity will enable us to expand our footprint, deepen our impact in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, and strengthen the skilling ecosystem for colleges and corporates," said Himanshu Vyapak, founder and CEO of FinX.

FinX said it provides skills to over 10,000 students each year in partnership with over 200 colleges in the country. It claims to have trained over 200,000 professionals through certification and training programmes.

VergeCloud, a cloud tech startup, raised $3 million in funding to support its sales and marketing initiatives.

This infusion of capital follows a substantial multi-year investment, amounting to several millions of dollars—made towards building out the company’s large-scale Content Delivery Network (CDN) and cloud security platform, the company said in a statement.

VergeCloud provides innovative cloud, cybersecurity, CDN, and edge computing solutions designed to empower businesses in the digital era.

