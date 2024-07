Venture debt firm ValuAble hires former Ascent executive in its team

Premium Ajay Mittal, general partner and investment manager, ValuAble

Venture debt firm ValuAble, set up last year by Axis Bank’s former head for financial sponsors coverage, Rahul Gupta and Stride Ventures’ chief financial officer Siba Panda, has roped in a former partner at Indian private equity firm Ascent Capital to expand its team. The firm, which is currently in the process ......