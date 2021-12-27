Vendor Infra, Pickright Technologies raise funds

Vendor Infra, a business to business (B2B) platform for the infrastructure and construction industry, has raised $265,000 (around Rs 1.98 crore) in an angel funding round led by execs from the infrastructure and IT industry, the company said in a statement.

SK Tripathi, MD and CEO, JMC Projects (India) Ltd; Amit Agarwal, CFO, JK Fenner (India) Ltd; Narayan Ramaswamy, founder and CEO of B2B Digital Ecosystem for SME; Dinesh Arora, Partner and Deals Leader in top 4 Management Consulting; Puneet Chandra, co-founder of Skootr Global; AngelBay and other industry executives participated the round.

The funds will be utilised to expand the team, promote and brand the company, and expand internationally. Aside from that, funds will be used for technology updates and platform development, according to the statement.

Vendor Infra said it will be ready for another round of funding in the coming six months to venture into the next growth phase.

Founded in October 2019 by Rahul Jain, Vendor Infra is a B2B digital collaboration platform, primarily for infrastructure and construction companies, vendors, manufacturers, suppliers and consultants.

The company said its project management services are designed to enable businesses to grab and manage the data of the recommended vendors for large-scale infrastructure projects to quickly identify and evaluate the most relevant vendors for their projects.

Infra focused startups have received a slew of investor interest in the year, On December 17th, OfBusiness, raw material procurement and business financing platform, raised $325 million in its fourth major equity fundraise this year led by Alpha Wave Ventures II (formerly known as Falcon Edge Capital).

In May, Industrial goods marketplace Moglix raised $120 million (Rs 878 crore) as part of its Series E funding.

Pickright Technologies

Pickright Technologies, Bangalore based Wealth-tech startup, has raised $375,000 (around Rs 2.8 crore) from JITO Angel Network, Mumbai Angel Networks and other angel investors, the company said in a statement.

The company said it is in discussion to raise more than $2 million in the next 6 months, it said.

The funds will be used towards creating a patented process (currently under development) to create a smart financial assistant. Develop an investor operating system (IOS) where one platform for any type of investor. On the growth front, Pickright's target is to have a 5,00,000-user base by March 2023.

The platform offers solutions to retail investors where they can curate smart diversified portfolios integrated with all alternate assets like bonds, loans, insurance, gold, real asset tokens, and direct assets like mutual funds and equities.

The company was founded by Archana Elapavuluri and Namandeep Bhatia, Pickright said it has partnered with 6 brokers, the company has managed to get over 50,000 downloads and 35,000 users on the platform.

Before starting Archana Elapavuluri she worked in ShopX as director of engineering, at Oracle and ShopX, while Namandeep Bhatia has worked in startups like Octrax Systems and SipFund.

The company said it has projected to hit $100,000 revenue by the end of the fiscal year 2023 and will be looking at a growing 1 million user base and making Rs 5.5 crore revenue by the financial year 2024.

