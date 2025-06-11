VCs bat for data management systems during investment cycles at VCCircle's The Pitch

Premium A panel discussion at VCCircle's The Pitch in Mumbai

Investment firm founders and managers highlighted the need for data management systems to track a portfolio company’s performance against its competitors during a roundtable discussion at VCCircle’s ‘The Pitch’ in Mumbai. Speaking during the discussion–titled ‘Data in Investment Decision Making’--Shashank Randev, general partner and founder of 247VC, noted the challenges in ......