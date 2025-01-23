VC firm 500 Global rolls out new MENA-focused fund

Premium
500 Global, an American multi-stage venture capital firm and one of the most active investors in the Middle East and North Africa region, has launched a new MENA-focused investment vehicle backed by key Saudi state-owned investors. The fund will invest in high-growth technology startups in the region and support companies beyond ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.