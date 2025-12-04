Turkey Development Fund makes third LP commitment from new fund-of-funds

Premium
Turkey Development Fund (TDF), a state-backed investment platform that invests in tech and tech-focused ventures and funds, has made its third limited partner (LP) commitment through the fund-of-funds vehicle that it launched last year. The Istanbul-headquartered Turkey Development Fund has invested in Turkey- and Europe-focused deeptech venture capital (VC) firm ACT ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.