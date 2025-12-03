Novanttum Alternatives eyes debut private credit fund’s first close, taps family offices

Premium
Novanttum Alternatives, a newly minted sector-agnostic multi-asset alternative investment firm, is in advanced talks with a bunch of family offices as it aims to make the first close of its maiden private credit fund, a person aware of the development told VCCircle. The firm, which rolled out the Novac Emerging Credit ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.