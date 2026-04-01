IVCA elects new executive committee; Kotak Alts’ Srinivasan to be chairperson

Kotak Alternate MD and IVCA chairperson Srini Srinivasan

The Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA), a lobby group of alternative investment firms, said Wednesday it elected a new executive committee for a two-year tenure through 2028.

The apex industry body for venture capital, private equity and other alternative investment funds said it has elected Kotak Alternate Asset Managers managing director Srini Srinivasan as the IVCA chairperson and Gaja Capital managing partner Gopal Jain as the vice-chairperson.

Srinivasan, who served as vice-chairperson in the prior term, will succeed Ashley Menezes, chief operating officer at PE firm ChrysCapital.

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“Our focus will be twofold: continuing to deepen engagement with global investors to ensure India remains a priority allocation, while at the same time accelerating participation from domestic institutions,” said Srinivasan.

“Alongside this, we will work closely with regulators to evolve AIF frameworks, reflecting new market realities and ensuring the ecosystem continues to grow with both discipline and inclusivity,” Srinivasan added.

The newly elected committee includes Peak XV Partners managing director Abhishek Mohan, EAAA India Alternatives Ltd CEO Amit Agarwal, She Capital founder Anisha Singh, Blume Ventures managing partner Ashish Fafadia, Bain Capital partner Ashish Kotecha, and Catamaran Ventures president Deepak Padaki. It also includes executives from PE firms Blackstone, KKR, Warburg Pincus, and Everstone, and VC firms Chiratae Ventures and IvyCap Ventures, among others.

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The IVCA said it has engaged with regulators and policymakers over the years to build co-investment frameworks for AIFs, calibrate regulatory adjustments, seek clarity from the Reserve Bank of India on equity instruments, and important tax and policy measures through the Union Budget, such as the removal of angel tax, rationalisation for IFSC structures, and continued support for fund-of-funds and deeptech capital formation.

The body has played a "central" role in persuading the government to work closely with institutions such as the Employee Provident Fund Organisation and the pension regulator PFRDA, and insurers for greater participation in AIFs.

Among other things, the IVCA also expanded its leadership structure via councils for broader representation across asset classes, strategies, and member segments, it said in the statement.

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The industry body represents over 500 funds including domestic and global venture capital firms, private equity firms, real estate funds, credit funds, limited partners, investment companies, family offices, corporate VCs, and knowledge partners. These funds invest in emerging companies, venture growth, buyout, special situations, distressed assets, and credit and venture debt, among others.​

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