IVCA elects new executive committee; Kotak Alts’ Srinivasan to be chairperson
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • IVCA elects new executive committee; Kotak Alts’ Srinivasan to be chairperson

IVCA elects new executive committee; Kotak Alts’ Srinivasan to be chairperson

By Roshan Abraham

  • 01 Apr 2026
  • Listen to Story
IVCA elects new executive committee; Kotak Alts’ Srinivasan to be chairperson
Kotak Alternate MD and IVCA chairperson Srini Srinivasan

The Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA), a lobby group of alternative investment firms, said Wednesday it elected a new executive committee for a two-year tenure through 2028.

The apex industry body for venture capital, private equity and other alternative investment funds said it has elected Kotak Alternate Asset Managers managing director Srini Srinivasan as the IVCA chairperson and Gaja Capital managing partner Gopal Jain as the vice-chairperson. 

Srinivasan, who served as vice-chairperson in the prior term, will succeed Ashley Menezes, chief operating officer at PE firm ChrysCapital.

Advertisement

“Our focus will be twofold: continuing to deepen engagement with global investors to ensure India remains a priority allocation, while at the same time accelerating participation from domestic institutions,” said Srinivasan. 

“Alongside this, we will work closely with regulators to evolve AIF frameworks, reflecting new market realities and ensuring the ecosystem continues to grow with both discipline and inclusivity,” Srinivasan added. 

The newly elected committee includes Peak XV Partners managing director Abhishek Mohan, EAAA India Alternatives Ltd CEO Amit Agarwal, She Capital founder Anisha Singh, Blume Ventures managing partner Ashish Fafadia, Bain Capital partner Ashish Kotecha, and Catamaran Ventures president Deepak Padaki. It also includes executives from PE firms Blackstone, KKR, Warburg Pincus, and Everstone, and VC firms Chiratae Ventures and IvyCap Ventures, among others.

Advertisement

The IVCA said it has engaged with regulators and policymakers over the years to build co-investment frameworks for AIFs, calibrate regulatory adjustments, seek clarity from the Reserve Bank of India on equity instruments, and important tax and policy measures through the Union Budget, such as the removal of angel tax, rationalisation for IFSC structures, and continued support for fund-of-funds and deeptech capital formation. 

The body has played a "central" role in persuading the government to work closely with institutions such as the Employee Provident Fund Organisation and the pension regulator PFRDA, and insurers for greater participation in AIFs.

Among other things, the IVCA also expanded its leadership structure via councils for broader representation across asset classes, strategies, and member segments, it said in the statement.

Advertisement

The industry body represents over 500 funds including domestic and global venture capital firms, private equity firms, real estate funds, credit funds, limited partners, investment companies, family offices, corporate VCs, and knowledge partners. These funds invest in emerging companies, venture growth, buyout, special situations, distressed assets, and credit and venture debt, among others.​

Indian Venture and Alternate Capital AssociationKotak Alternate Asset Managers LtdGaja CapitalBain CapitalPeak XV PartnersEAAA India AlternativesBlume VenturesCatamaran Ventures

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

TVS Venu Group to acquire PGIM's mutual fund ops in India

Finance

TVS Venu Group to acquire PGIM's mutual fund ops in India

Premium
Deals Digest: PE-VC activity slows; Blackstone, Bain-backed firms ink M&As

Finance

Deals Digest: PE-VC activity slows; Blackstone, Bain-backed firms ink M&As

Pro
Exclusive: Two Indian PE firms joining hands for mid-market investment platform

Finance

Exclusive: Two Indian PE firms joining hands for mid-market investment platform

Premium
Explained: How changes in tax-avoidance rules could affect PE/VC funds

Finance

Explained: How changes in tax-avoidance rules could affect PE/VC funds

Ambit ropes in industry veteran to co-head investment banking ops

Finance

Ambit ropes in industry veteran to co-head investment banking ops

Premium
Alterra Capital gets new LP for Africa-focused PE fund, hits final close

Finance

Alterra Capital gets new LP for Africa-focused PE fund, hits final close

Law firm Khaitan & Co elevates 49 execs to leadership team

Finance

Law firm Khaitan & Co elevates 49 execs to leadership team

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW