VC-backed ice cream firm NIC buys majority stake in dessert brand

Premium Credit: Pixabay

Walko Food Company, which owns popular ice cream brands such as NIC Ice Creams, Grameen Kulfi, and Mimo Ice Creams, has acquired a majority stake in a Mumbai-based artisanal dessert brand. The acquisition is aimed at deepening Walko’s urban footprint and accelerating its growth in emerging direct-to-consumer (D2C) channels, the company ......