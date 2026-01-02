SoftBank-backed Oyo Hotels' parent makes confidential IPO filing
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • SoftBank-backed Oyo Hotels' parent makes confidential IPO filing

SoftBank-backed Oyo Hotels' parent makes confidential IPO filing

By Reuters

  • 02 Jan 2026
  • Listen to Story
SoftBank-backed Oyo Hotels' parent makes confidential IPO filing
OYO's logo on a hotel building in New Delhi | Credit: Reuters/Adnan Abidi

Oyo Hotels-parent Prism has confidentially filed for an initial public offering in India, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, marking a fresh push by the homegrown hospitality brand to tap public markets.

The confidential filing comes days after the SoftBank-backed firm received shareholders' approval to raise up to $742.04 million via a fresh issue of shares.

One person said the company is seeking a valuation of $7 billion to $8 billion.

Advertisement

Oyo did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Oyo first filed for an IPO in 2021, targeting a valuation of up to $12 billion, but withdrew the plans.

In India, a confidential filing allows companies to submit draft IPO papers to the Securities and Exchange Board of India for review without making them public until they decide to proceed with the offering.

Advertisement

The company posted a 16% year-on-year rise in revenue to 62.53 billion rupees ($695.92 million) for financial year 2025. Net profit after exceptional items increased by 6.6% to 2.45 billion rupees.

The filing adds to a steady pipeline of listings in a year that has seen strong equity issuance and sustained investor appetite. Indian quick commerce company Zepto filed for an initial public offering confidentially on Sunday.

India was the world's second-largest primary equity issuance market in 2025, raising $21.6 billion through 352 deals as of Dec 18, as per data compiled by LSEG. The south Asian country has also surpassed last year's record $20.5 billion fundraise through the primary market.

Advertisement
SoftbankOyoIPO

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Was Flipkart's investment in Flying Machine brand owner a value destroyer?

Consumer

Was Flipkart's investment in Flying Machine brand owner a value destroyer?

Pro
Flashback 2025: Haldiram's takes the cake in this year's top consumer deals

Consumer

Flashback 2025: Haldiram's takes the cake in this year's top consumer deals

Warburg Pincus, Bharti to acquire 49% of Haier's India arm

Consumer

Warburg Pincus, Bharti to acquire 49% of Haier's India arm

Premium
PE firms Samara Capital, Convergent Finance to up stake in FMCG company

Consumer

PE firms Samara Capital, Convergent Finance to up stake in FMCG company

Pro
IFC set for strong exit move as India portfolio firm aims for over $1 bn valuation

Consumer

IFC set for strong exit move as India portfolio firm aims for over $1 bn valuation

Pro
Goldman Sachs scores a multi-bagger as India portfolio firm gets over $600 mn tag

Consumer

Goldman Sachs scores a multi-bagger as India portfolio firm gets over $600 mn tag

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW