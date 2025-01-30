VC-backed The Souled Store weighs brand buys, fresh funding as sales surge

Premium
Direct-to-consumer pop-culture apparel brand The Souled Store, which is backed by venture capital firm Elevation Capital and growth-stage investor Xponentia Capital Partners, is exploring the possibility of acquiring some brands and launching new products while weighing options for a fresh fundraising exercise, a top executive told VCCircle. The Souled Store started ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.