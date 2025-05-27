VC-backed Samunnati raises another $5 mn in pre-Series E round

Agri-focused non-banking financial company Samunnati Financial Intermediation Services has raised Rs 42.5 crore ($5 million) from an existing investor as part of its pre-Series E funding round.

The company raised the funding from an affiliate of Elevar Equity, VCCircle has gathered. This marks the company’s first equity infusion in the ongoing financial year ending March 2026.

Samunnati said the investment strengthens its capital base and financial position. With this infusion, the total capital raised in the pre-Series E round now exceeds Rs 381 crore, it said.

The company is also in talks with three venture capital firms for its Series E round, VCCircle has learnt. However, the timeline for this remains unclear.

In addition to Elevar Equity, the company counts marquee names such as Nuveen, Accel, Equitane, and responsAbility, among others, on its cap table.

“This infusion of capital validates the strength of our unique model that blends financial, market, and advisory services,” Anil Kumar SG, founder, Samunnati, said. “As we move toward Samunnati 2.0, our focus is on catalyzing an inclusive agri ecosystem that brings markets closer to farmers, creating enduring value across the agricultural value chain,” Kumar added.

In the previous financial year, the company had secured Rs 1,158 crore in funding from a diverse group of institutions such as the US DFC, Credit Saison, Tata Capital, Poonawalla Fincorp, Hinduja Leyland Finance, Wint Wealth, Altifi, Alteria Capital, and Anicut Capital.

In 2019, the non-bank lender had raised Rs 387 crore in a Series D round led by Nuveen, the investment arm of the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America.

Incorporated in 2014, Samunnati provides loans to farmers, farmer producer organizations, community-based organizations and agricultural enterprises. It began operations as an NBFC in 2016. The company also provides non-financial services like market linkage, advisory and trade services through its subsidiary Samunnati Agro Solutions.

