Rabo-backed Kaleidofin’s NBFC arm secures financing from impact investor

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Kaleidofin Capital Pvt Ltd, the non-banking financial services unit of Kaleidofin Pvt Ltd, has raised $5 million (around Rs 47.8 crore) in debt from WLB Asset VIIB Pte Ltd.

WLB Asset VIIB is a special purpose vehicle established by Singapore-based Impact Investment Exchange (IIX). The non-bank lender will deploy these funds across the clean energy and financial inclusion sectors, according to a press note.

“This four-year debenture marks Kaleidofin Capital’s entry into a new pool of international impact capital and reinforces its commitment to responsible and inclusive finance,” the note said.

Kaleidofin Capital is raising the money by issuing non-convertible debentures at a coupon rate of 12.6% payable quarterly, according to a separate disclosure.

Meanwhile, the investment in Kaleidofin Capital forms part of IIX's broader Women's Livelihood Bond 7 (WLB7). The IIX closed the second tranche of the bond recently, bringing total issuance across both tranches to $92 million.

“The Women's Livelihood Bond Series has demonstrated across multiple issuances that capital can be deployed at scale with verified gender-positive outcomes and competitive financial returns,” Robert Kraybill, Chief Investment Officer, IIX.

Kaleidofin Capital, launched its operations in 2023, and has adopted a partner-driven lending model through partnerships with over 15 originator partners in India. It offers agricultural and allied loans, loans to women entrepreneurs and micro-entrepreneurs, and small business loans. As of March 31, the non-bank lender’s assets under management stood at Rs 313.6 crore.