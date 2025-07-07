VC-backed Redcliffe Labs reports strong revenue growth, narrows losses in FY25

Aditya Kandoi, founder and CEO, Redcliffe Labs

Redcliffe Lifetech Pvt Ltd, which operates diagnostics centres under the Redcliffe Labs banner, reported nearly 20% revenue growth for the financial year ended March 2025. The company is now targeting profitability in the current fiscal year, with plans for a public listing in the coming years. Backed by emerging markets-focused investor ......