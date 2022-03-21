VC-backed NirogStreet ropes in fund manager Ashutosh Sinha to head strategy

NirogStreet, a platform that promotes Ayurveda, said it has onboarded veteran fund manager Ashutosh Sinha as its chief strategy officer (CSO).

In his new role, Sinha will work closely with NirogStreet's chief executive officer Ram N Kumar in expanding the Ayurveda tech platform globally.

Prior to this, Sinha founded and managed the Asian hedge fund Amoeba Capital as a managing partner. Sinha also worked at Morgan Stanley as a managing director based out of Singapore for more than 16 years in two stints since 1998. In between, he started Amoeba Capital Partners in 2006, which he left in 2011 to rejoin Morgan Stanley as Managing Director, CEO for Investment Management at Singapore.

In 2020, he came back to Amoeba Capital Advisors as a full-time director.

Sinha holds a B.Tech degree in electrical and electronics engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur. He also holds an MBA degree in finance from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta.

"I have been associated as an investor with NirogStreet over the last few years and completely identify with their vision that Ayurveda has the potential to make the healthcare system of the future much more efficient and sustainable. I am looking forward to working with the dynamic team of NirogStreet," said Sinha.

“We are aggressively moving towards our vision of becoming the world’s best global Ayurveda tech brand crafted in India for the world. Young leaders, industry veterans, and talents from across the globe are now looking towards NirogStreet as an aspirational Ayurveda brand. This is a testament to our efforts in promoting India’s ancient healthcare science on the global stage," said Kumar.

"Sinha joins as Chief Strategy Officer to solidify and expand NirogStreet's growth and market penetration strategy. We are confident with him coming on board the company will grow multi-fold in the years to come," Kumar added.

Founded in 2016, NirogStreet is a Mumbai-based technology-driven community and social commerce company that enables doctors to leverage technology to run their clinics, access to quality medicines inventory in real-time, and avenues to learn and earn while also closely working with the government, regulators and research organisations.

NirogStreet raised a pre-series B round of an additional $1 million (around Rs 7 crore) in January this year.

Last year, in December, the company raised $4 million (around Rs 30 crore) and raised another $2.5 million (Rs 21 crore) in a series A funding round in July. Prior to that, in 2020, NirogStreet had raised $2 million (Rs 14.6 crore) in a pre-Series A funding exercise.