NirogStreet, Godi India, SuperBeings, Mailmodo raise funding

NirogStreet, a healthcare platform that provides access to Ayurveda doctors, on Thursday said it has raised $2.5 million (Rs 21 crore) in Series A funding round from a clutch of investors including a top executive at US-based online food delivery platform Doordash, Gokul Rajaram.

Other investors who contributed to the funding round include Pureland Venture, Wavemaker Partners, Raj Mishra of Indea Capital, Ashutosh Sinha, former CEO of Morgan Stanley, Anuj Srivastava, founder of Livspace, and Sanjeev Shriya, founder of Smart Chip Ltd.

AJ Capital, family office of Jhunjhunwala family, and Sanjay Gupta, an angel investor and who is at MIT Deshpande Centre also contributed to the funding round.

NirogStreet, which is operated by HiNirog HealthTech Pvt Ltd, was founded by Ram N Kumar in 2018.

Godi India

Godi India Pvt Ltd, an energy technology company, on Thursday said it has raised funds from Blue Ashva Capital through its Blue Ashva Sampada Fund.

The Hyderabad-based Godi India will use the funds to set up a supercapacitor and lithium-ion cell manufacturing facilities in India, it said in a statement without disclosing the funding amount.

Godi India was founded in 2019 by Mahesh Godi, who spent close to a decade in Silicon Valley.

SuperBeings

SuperBeings, a leadership development and employee engagement platform for orgnisations, on Thursday said it has raised seed funding round led by Endiya Partners.

Others who participated in the funding round include existing investor Axilor Ventures and Cloud Capital, said SuperBeings in a statement.

It, however, did not dislose the amount.

Prominent angel investors such as Rajaraman Santhanam, founder, Chargebee, Shanmugam Krishnasamy, founder and CTO, Freshworks, Sanjoe Tom Jose, founder, Talview and Piyush Shah, co-founder, InMobi Group also contributed to the funding round.

The startup will use the fresh capital for product enhancement and business expansion in the domestic and foreign markets.

SuperBeings, which is operated by Haptivity Technologies Pvt. Ltd, was founded by Yasharth Mishra, Gaurav Bhawnani and Kunal Mishra in 2019.

Mailmodo

Mailmodo Technologies, a no-code email marketing platform, on Thursday said it has raised $2 million (Rs 16.9 crore) led by Sequoia Capital's accelerators programme Surge, Y Combinator and existing investors.

Mailmodo, which was founded in 2020 by Aquibur Rahman, Apurv Gupta and Devyesh Tandon, seeks to help businesses get better conversion rates and return on investment (ROI) from email marketing.

The startup claims it is growing 30% month on month since launch with clients from the US, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India and Europe.