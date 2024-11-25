UTI Alternatives appoints former LGT Wealth exec as chief business officer
By Ajay Ramanathan

  • 25 Nov 2024
Sreejit Pillai, Chief Business Officer, UTI Alternatives

UTI Alternatives Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of UTI Asset Management Company, said Monday it has appointed Sreejit Pillai as its chief business officer. 

Pillai comes with over 18 years of experience in private banking, the alternative investment fund management platform said in a statement.  

In the new role, Pillai will lead fundraising efforts and manage investor relationships across India and help the firm to strengthen its position within the alternative investment sector, the company said. 

In his previous role, Pillai served as the executive director at LGT Wealth’s India business, where he managed investment portfolios for large family offices. He has also held positions at Barclays Bank, Citigroup, and Sanctum Wealth in the past. 

“Pillai’s extensive experience in private banking and deep understanding of client needs align perfectly with our mission to provide world-class investment solutions to our clients,” said Rohit Gulati, CEO, UTI Alternatives

The company manages private market investment strategies across multiple asset classes in India including credit, real estate, distress assets and structured equity. Its parent, UTI AMC, boasts of assets under management of $187 billion. 

