General Catalyst earmarks $5 bn for Indian bets over five years

Hemant Taneja, MD, CEO, General Catalyst

US-based venture capital firm General Catalyst has earmarked $5 billion (around Rs 45,454 crore) for investments in India over the next five years, marking one of the largest dedicated venture commitments to the country’s startup ecosystem.

The announcement was made at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 which concludes on February 21. The firm said the capital will be deployed across artificial intelligence, healthcare, defence technology, fintech and consumer technology.

General Catalyst’s allocation is structured as venture capital spanning seed to growth-stage investing. In addition to backing startups, the firm plans to support company creation and strategic investments. It plans to deploy capital across the full platform rather than through a single stage-focused strategy.

Advertisement

General Catalyst is a global venture capital firm founded in 2000 by Joel Cutler and David Fialkow. It operates in the United States, Europe, India, Israel and Latin America, and manages tens of billions in assets under management, backing over 800 companies globally, including Airbnb, Stripe, Snap, Samsara and more.

The $5 billion commitment signals a deeper on-ground expansion for General Catalyst in India. The US-based investor has previously backed several Indian startups and has been increasing its engagement with the ecosystem as the market matures.

Its most recent investments in India include voice AI startup Bolna and fintech startup AxiTrust.

Advertisement

In June last year, the investor led a $100 million funding round in Indian drone manufacturing company Raphe mPhibr Pvt Ltd.

Last year, it also doubled down on its investment in quick commerce platform Zepto.

It also made an early-stage investment last year by leading pre-Series A funding round in Meolaa, which offers sustainability-focused products across beauty, babycare.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments