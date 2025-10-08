Meolaa, AskMyGuru secure early-stage funding

Sustainability-focused consumer brand Meolaa and astrology-based tech startup AskMyGuru (AMG) have raised early-stage funding, the companies said.

Meolaa, which offers sustainability-focused products across beauty, babycare, and home improvement categories, has secured $6 million (Rs 53.2 crore) in a pre-Series A round, led by General Catalyst (GC).

The round also saw participation from Claypond Capital, the family office of Ranjan Pai, along with venture capital firm Colossa Ventures, entrepreneur Kunal Shah, and Turbostart Global.

Founded in 2023 by Ishita Sawant, the company aims to bridge gaps in product innovation across fast-moving consumer categories by developing cleaner and more conscious alternatives. It raised its seed round in October 2023.

Meolaa’s flagship fragrance brand, Hira, has reached Rs 1 crore in monthly recurring revenue, according to the company.

“With General Catalyst’s support, we are accelerating our transition into a modern, AI-enabled fast-moving consumer goods house designed to disrupt the value chain end-to-end,” said Sawant. “Hira, our flagship brand, is just the beginning — proof that products rooted in real consumer needs can scale fast, resonate deeply, and travel globally.”

AskMyGuru, an astrology-based technology startup, has raised $500,000 in funding from Bharat Matrimony, part of the Matrimony.com Group.

This follows AMG’s previous fundraise of $1.2 million, which was led by Lumikai in April 2025.

Launched in June 2025, the Bengaluru-based startup offers Vedic Shastra and astrology consultations through its app.

For Bharat Matrimony, the investment is a strategic move. “With AskMyGuru’s AI-powered astrology, we see an opportunity to combine cultural traditions with cutting-edge technology for the benefit of millions,” said Murugavel Janakiraman, founder and CEO of Matrimony.com Group.

