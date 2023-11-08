facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

US DFC commits $553 mn to Adani’s Colombo port terminal

By Reuters

  • 08 Nov 2023
US DFC commits $553 mn to Adani’s Colombo port terminal
Traffic moves past the logo of the Adani Group installed at a roundabout on the ring road in Ahmedabad | Credit: Reuters

The US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) said it will provide $553 million financing for a Colombo port terminal project, partly owned by India's Adani Group, advancing the first foray by an Indian company into the sector.

Sri Lanka, an island off India's southern coast, is mired in its worst financial crisis in over seven decades after its foreign exchange reserves ran to record lows last year forcing its economy to contract by 7.8% in 2022.

Ports-to-edible oils Adani group, controlled by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, holds a 51% stake in the west container terminal of the port, which also has a terminal run by China Merchants Port Holdings Co Ltd.

Advertisement

"DFC’s commitment of $553 million in private sector loans for the West Container Terminal (WCT) will expand its shipping capacity, creating greater prosperity for Sri Lanka – without adding to sovereign debt – while at the same strengthening the position of our allies across the region," DFC CEO Scott Nathan said in a statement. 

India extended about $4 billion in swaps and credit lines to Sri Lanka last year, providing critical support to import fuel, medicine and fertiliser during the worst of the crisis.

India and China vie for influence in the island nation of 22 million, located near busy shipping routes. Sri Lankan conglomerate John Keells Holdings owns 34% of the WCT and the rest is held by the state-run Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA).

Advertisement

Dredging for the terminal kicked off last November with the first stage to be completed in the third quarter of 2024 and the full project to be finished by the end of 2025.

Development Finance CorporationAdani GroupWest Container Terminal

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

US DFC commits $553 mn to Adani's Colombo port terminal

Infrastructure

US DFC commits $553 mn to Adani's Colombo port terminal

Premium
HDFC Capital-backed developer takes over Mumbai housing project

Infrastructure

HDFC Capital-backed developer takes over Mumbai housing project

Premium
Why Westbridge-backed IndiQube is betting on renovated properties to drive growth

Infrastructure

Why Westbridge-backed IndiQube is betting on renovated properties to drive growth

Real estate developers seek to cash in on EV sales with residential chargers

Infrastructure

Real estate developers seek to cash in on EV sales with residential chargers

Adani Green in talks to raise $1.8 bn loan: Report

Infrastructure

Adani Green in talks to raise $1.8 bn loan: Report

Premium
In Charts: Check out India's largest renewable energy companies

Infrastructure

In Charts: Check out India's largest renewable energy companies

Advertisement