US-based spatial reality firm Omnia buys virtual shopping platform SpotKwik
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • US-based spatial reality firm Omnia buys virtual shopping platform SpotKwik

US-based spatial reality firm Omnia buys virtual shopping platform SpotKwik

By Roshan Abraham

  • 13 Mar 2025
US-based spatial reality firm Omnia buys virtual shopping platform SpotKwik
Credit: 123RF.com

US-based extended reality company Omnia has acquired Bengaluru-based augmented reality (AR) startup SpotKwik as it seeks to expand its offerings spatial computing.

The acquisition will help Omnia gain access to SpotKwik’s research and development (R&D) and product offerings.

The companies didn't disclose the financial terms of the transaction. 

Advertisement

SpotKwik was founded in 2019 by Mithun Adith. It provides AR-based platform leveraging to auto-tag influencer posts with products, allowing users to try on and purchase items virtually. It sells items jewellery and beauty products like lipsticks, offering customers virtual experience of the product without the need to visit a physical store. The company has formed seller partnerships with Meesho and affiliate partnerships with Amazon. 

"Omnia, with its XR distribution expertise and notable clients such as Tesla, AOI, and GM, is the perfect partner to help us build the future. Together, we are saying goodbye to mobile computing and hello to spatial computing,” Adith said in a statement. 

SpotKwik in 2020 secured $35,000 in pre-seed funding from Silicon Valley-based MARL 5G Accelerator at a $700,000 valuation.    

Advertisement

Omnia is a spatial computing platform led by Aldo Petruzzelli based in Chicago. It provides a marketplace for AR creators, enterprises, and brands, serving spatial experiences to clients like Tesla, AOI, and various US-based brands. 

SpotKwik Inc

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Deals Digest: Healthcare M&As dominate, PE/VC transactions lose pace again

Healthcare

Deals Digest: Healthcare M&As dominate, PE/VC transactions lose pace again

MENA Digest: UAE's KLAIM, Turkish startup Buyutech, Saudi's Ajras secure funding

TMT

MENA Digest: UAE's KLAIM, Turkish startup Buyutech, Saudi's Ajras secure funding

Neural Defend, Weskill, Amrut Energy secure early-stage funding

TMT

Neural Defend, Weskill, Amrut Energy secure early-stage funding

Premium
Helios' sports arm HSEG gets a cheque from offshore investor, taps another

TMT

Helios' sports arm HSEG gets a cheque from offshore investor, taps another

Key executives resign from Nazara Technologies, Yatra Online

People

Key executives resign from Nazara Technologies, Yatra Online

Saudi-owned Scopely to buy Pokemon Go maker Niantic's game division for $3.5 bn

TMT

Saudi-owned Scopely to buy Pokemon Go maker Niantic's game division for $3.5 bn

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW