Upsparks, Superb Capital back fintech firm Leaf Round

Alternative investment platform Leaf Round on Wednesday said it has raised $300000 (around Rs 2.28 crore) in a pre-seed funding from micro venture capital firm Upsparks and Superb Capital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other investors who took part in the round include senior business leaders from McKinsey & Company, Bain & Company, Barclays and Adobe.

The startup plans to deploy the fresh capital to further its product-building efforts and create market awareness about its offerings.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will also hire talents, build highly scalable tech stack and focus on content-driven marketing to enhance the understanding of the product.

Founded in 2022 by Nishchay Nath, Soumya Kushwaha and Avinash Verma, Leaf Round is a fintech startup that offers asset renting as an alternative investment product.

Through its platform investors can buy and rent assets such as furniture, IT equipment among others, to earn high yields in the form of monthly rentals.

“We are making it easy for the Indian investor to create wealth by taking a common concept of real estate rentals and extending it to assets that companies require.

We aim to target the MSME credit gap of $345 billion as an investment opportunity, which can be plugged in using leasing,” said Nishchay Nath, Co-Founder, Leaf Round.

"There is massive potential in this space and the success of this funding round gives us the boost needed to achieve the goals of our product and create an impact on the Indian investor," he added.