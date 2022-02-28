UpScalio invests in four consumer brands

UpScalio, a venture that funds and manages e-commerce brands, on Monday said it has invested an undisclosed sum in four consumer brands Gizga, Tizum, Aircase and HomePuff.

“Laptops and mobile devices are becoming intrinsic to every household, especially in the work-from-home era. Along with kitchenware, their utility is extremely high and the category is poised to be disrupted by the technologically-superior and aggressive growth-minded brand,” said Saaim Khan, Co-Founder and COO at UpScalio.

“We look forward to helping these brands achieve scale new heights by leveraging our core capabilities around brand building, marketing, NPD and supply chain optimisation," he added.

Rolled out by Dinesh Vardhan, Vikram Vardhan and Amit Hingarh, these brands operate in the next-gen computer, PC and phone accessories, laptop bags and kitchenware segment, with a presence on Amazon.

UpScalio said it will focus on expanding the brands’ geographical footprint while also ramping up new product development. It also aims to scale these brands into Rs 200 crore annual revenues in the next two years.

Founded in April 2021, UpScalio provides funds to digital brands selling on ecommerce marketplaces like Amazon, Myntra, Flipkart and Nykaa. It manages their key operations, including multi-marketplace management, digital marketing, branding, logistics, sourcing, finance, and business operations.

Recently, UpScalio invested an undisclosed sum in NCR-based home and gardening brand Truphe. Last year in December, it invested an undisclosed sum in four auto accessories brands - Autofurnish, Destorm, Urban Lifestylers, and MotoTrance.