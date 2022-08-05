Unity Small Finance Bank appoints Inderjit Camotra as new chief

Unity Small Finance Bank Ltd, promoted by Centrum Financial Services Ltd and Resilient Innovations Pvt. Ltd (BharatPe), on Friday said it has appointed Inderjit Camotra as its managing director and chief executive officer.

Camotra, who was formerly executive director at Centrum Financial Services, has already been serving as interim CEO of Unity Small Finance Bank since November last year.

Camotra's appointment has been approved by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the bank's board, said Unity Small Finance Bank in a statement.

Prior to Centrum Financial Services, Camotra worked with Standard Chartered Bank, ANZ and Citibank. He graduated from IIT Delhi and completed his MBA from Clarkson University in New York.

Unity Small Finance Bank was formed after Centrum Financial Services and BharatPe got the RBI's approval to acquire financially-troubled Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank in June last year. The bank commenced operations in November last year and Camotra has played a key role in the formation of Unity Small Finance Bank, the statement noted.

The bank started operations with a capital infusion of approximately Rs 1,100 crore, total assets of about Rs 2,400 crore, an active customer base of over two lakhs, and 145 offices including a branch in Centrum House in Mumbai.

The bank's near-term objective is to roll out our digital banking proposition, said Camotra.

“Inderjit’s vast experience across many roles in banking, will add significant value in building the foundation and shaping the long-term strategy at Unity Bank," said Jaspal Bindra, executive chairman, Centrum Group.