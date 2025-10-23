UnifyApps snags $50 mn from WestBridge, others; names new co-CEO

UnifyApps founder and CEO Pavitar Singh (left) with chairman and co-CEO Ragy Thomas

Homegrown private equity firm WestBridge Capital has led enterprise AI platform UnifyApps’ $50 million (around Rs 438.5 crore) Series B funding round that also saw participation from ICONIQ and other investors.

The round takes the total funding that UnifyApps has raised thus far to $81 million, the company said in a statement.

UnifyApps plans to use the funds to grow its European presence, expand integrations with enterprise systems, and build pre-built AI applications.

The company also appointed enterprise software veteran Ragy Thomas as chairman and co-CEO alongside founder and CEO Pavitar Singh. Thomas, founder of Sprinklr, will drive go-to-market expansion and oversee growth initiatives in new regions.

“Ragy’s experience in building and scaling enterprise software will accelerate our global footprint,” said UnifyApps founder Singh. “Our no-code platform and data connectivity are already cutting AI deployment cycles from months to days for global retailers and other clients.”

UnifyApps helps large companies operationalize and scale generative AI by connecting systems of record, knowledge, and activity. Its platform integrates data from tools such as Salesforce, Workday, and corporate intranets, applies AI models and ontologies, and enables execution within existing enterprise applications.

The company says this “closed-loop” system eliminates the need for multiple point AI solutions that often fail to scale. Its six-layer enterprise AI architecture combines data integration, ontology management, workflow automation, application experience, and autonomous agent deployment.

Some of its clients include HDFC Bank, Deutsche Telekom, Contentstack, Belcorp, Sirion Labs, WalkMe, Air Arabia, Liva Insurance, and government bodies in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

“The next decade will belong to AI-native enterprises,” said Thomas. “Every workflow and process will be rebuilt with AI at the core. UnifyApps is creating the platform to make that shift possible.”

WestBridge partner Rishit Desai called UnifyApps “the infrastructure layer for the next generation of enterprise software,” adding that it enables companies to move beyond pilots to scalable, governed AI deployments.