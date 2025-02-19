Unicorn India Ventures nears final close for third fund

Premium Bhaskar Majumdar, co-founder and managing partner, Unicorn India Ventures

Unicorn India Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm which has backed companies such as retail startup Daalchini, neo-banking firm Open and robotics startup Genrobotics, is nearing the final close of its third fund, a top executive told VCCircle. The Mumbai-based VC firm launched the third fund in 2023 and made its ......