Unacademy's Graphy marks second acquisition with Scenes

Gaurav Munjal, co-founder and CEO at Unacademy

Edtech unicorn Unacademy-owned software platform for educational content creators Graphy has acquired community management platform Scenes in its second acquisition.

“Scenes has built a great community platform for creators. As Graphy continues to expand worldwide, Scenes product and offerings will supercharge our efforts and solidify our position as leaders in the creator economy,” Graphy’s co-founder and chief executive officer Sumit Jain said in a late-night tweet on Wednesday.

He, however, didn’t share the financial details of the transaction.

In 2021, Graphy acquired edtech platform Spayee for $25 million to increase its reach and further optimise its product offerings.

Scenes was founded by Varun Mayya, Abhinav Arora and Shashank Udupa in 2021. The platform offers brands community management services. To date, it had raised $500,000.

Unacademy's cofounder and CEO Gaurav Munjal is also an investor in Scenes, along with Cred’s Kunal Shah, Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy and Youtuber Tanmay Bhat. The startup was also backed by Tanglin Ventures, Better Capital, Whiteboard Capital, iSeed Ventures and Blume Founders Fund.

Scenes deal marks the first acquisition in 2023 for Unacademy, which had bought a slew of edtech firms in the previous few years. Wifistudy, Kreatryx, CodeChef, Prepladder, Mastree, Coursavy, NeoStencil, TapChief, and Handa Ka Funda are among the major edtech firms that have Unacademy acquired.

Unacademy, which is backed by SoftBank, Tiger Global, Steadview, General Atlantic, Blume Ventures, Waterbridge Ventures, Nexus Venture Partners, Elevation Capital, and Sequoia Capital, had launched Graphy in June 2020.

Jain had previously claimed that the platform had turned operationally profitable at Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) level in last December.

