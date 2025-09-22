UK fintech Tide plans larger India play after turning unicorn in TPG-led round

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Tide Holdings, a UK-based business management platform for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), is set to ramp up its India operations after turning unicorn in its latest funding round, which was led by US-based private equity firm TPG. The company on Monday announced that it has raised capital through a ......