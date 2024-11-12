Ugaoo, StampMyVisa, DesignX raise early-stage funding

(L-R) Sidhanth Bhalinge and Saurabh Sameer, Ugaoo co-founders

Gardening company Ugaoo, hyper-automation company DesignX and visa platform StampMyVisa raised early-stage funding, companies said Tuesday.

House plants and urban gardening company Ugaoo has raised Rs 47 crore in its Series A funding round, led by V3 Ventures. Existing investors DSG Consumer Partners and RPG Ventures also participated in the round.

Ugaoo offers over 1,500 products, including live plants, seeds, soils, pots, gardening tools and sustainable gifts. The company aims to scale production to 5 lakh plants per month.

With more than 1 million orders in the past three years, Ugaoo has an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of over Rs 100 crore. The company plans to use the funds to expand into the top 10 Indian cities, open 80 retail stores by FY30, and add new products by partnering with international plant suppliers. It also plans to grow its digital business, it said in a statement.

Founded in 2015 by Siddhant Bhalinge, Ugaoo grew from Rs 24 crore in FY23 to Rs 63 crore in FY24, maintaining profitability throughout the year.

DesignX raised $1 million in a pre-Series A funding round from Piper Serica Angel Fund. This follows a previous equity raise of $300,000 from Modular Capital, Accel, and other investors.

Founded by Rajat and Nishant Srivastava, DesignX focusses on hyper-automation for manufacturing floors. Its main product, the Df-OS platform, helps factories improve productivity and sustainability using real-time data analytics. The platform benefits industries like automotive, FMCG and consumer electronics by reducing waste and cutting carbon emissions.

With the new funding, DesignX plans to expand the reach of its Df-OS platform into key markets, including APAC, Japan, and Europe.

Over the past three years, DesignX claims to have digitized over 10,000 processes across more than 500 factories, connecting over 1,400 machines in real time and securing more than 405 customers. Looking ahead, the company aims to double its customer base, expand into new regions, and achieve significant annual reductions in CO2 emissions by optimizing manufacturing processes.

StampMyVisa has secured Rs 6.6 crore in a pre-Series A funding round from Unicorn India Ventures.

StampMyVisa is a travel and visa processing startup. In just one year, the company has achieved 7x growth and is on track to process one million visas annually within the next 12–18 months, according to a statement.

The fresh capital infusion will help the startup expand, enhance its AI capabilities, and enable the company to introduce innovative services.

The newly raised funds will be used to expand StampMyVisa's presence across India, improve its AI-driven technology, and launch new products, including SMV Protect Insurance, which refunds visa fees in case of rejection, and Travel eSIMs, offering more value to customers.

