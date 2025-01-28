UAE's Shorooq identifies six emerging themes for investment
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • UAE's Shorooq identifies six emerging themes for investment

UAE's Shorooq identifies six emerging themes for investment

By Dilasha Seth

  • 28 Jan 2025
Premium
UAE's Shorooq identifies six emerging themes for investment
Shane Shin, founding partner, Shorooq

Shorooq, an Abu Dhabi-based multi-asset investment firm, that is aiming to add new asset classes like private equity and real estate to its financial services offerings, has identified six broad emerging investment themes that it will chase going forward, VCCircle has learnt. The Mubadala-backed firm, which manages a portfolio of over 80 companies ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Grapevine: Shell, Sekura, Curefoods, UltraTech and Juspay in news

General

Grapevine: Shell, Sekura, Curefoods, UltraTech and Juspay in news

Premium
Grapevine: Advent International, Orra, Slice Bank, Meesho, Motilal Oswal in news

General

Grapevine: Advent International, Orra, Slice Bank, Meesho, Motilal Oswal in news

Premium
Deals Digest: PE, VC transactions increase; FMCG dominates M&As

General

Deals Digest: PE, VC transactions increase; FMCG dominates M&As

Premium
Grapevine: Multiples may float continuation fund, Groww engages bankers for IPO

General

Grapevine: Multiples may float continuation fund, Groww engages bankers for IPO

Premium
Top MNCs in India: Americans dominate but Russian at top, Chinese out of the picture

General

Top MNCs in India: Americans dominate but Russian at top, Chinese out of the picture

Premium
Grapevine: Tata Group, Servify, PAG, and Vivriti Asset Management in news

General

Grapevine: Tata Group, Servify, PAG, and Vivriti Asset Management in news

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW