UAE's Shorooq identifies six emerging themes for investment

Premium Shane Shin, founding partner, Shorooq

Shorooq, an Abu Dhabi-based multi-asset investment firm, that is aiming to add new asset classes like private equity and real estate to its financial services offerings, has identified six broad emerging investment themes that it will chase going forward, VCCircle has learnt. The Mubadala-backed firm, which manages a portfolio of over 80 companies ......