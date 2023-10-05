Two of three original managing partners of IAN's second VC fund move on

Pro Padmaja Ruparel, co-founder, IAN

The Indian Angel Network (IAN) lost two of the three managing partners who helmed its second venture capital fund earlier this year and hired their replacements, including one as recently as last month, VCCircle has learnt. The top-level replacements, which have not been formally announced thus far, became critical after Jaideep Mehta and Vinod Keni resigned as managing partners in April. The two executives were managing ......