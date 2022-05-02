Twixor raises capital from Axilor Ventures, others in Series A round

Twixor Pte Ltd, which operates the digital process automation platform, Twixor, Monday said it has raised $2.4 million (around Rs 18 crore) in its series A round from Season Two Ventures, Axilor Ventures and The Chennai Angels.

The Singapore-headquartered startup plans to deploy the fresh capital to further its innovation journey, strengthen strategic partnerships, global expansion, and hire talent. It also plans to aggressively scale up its reach and operations.

The platform is developed by the IIT Madras campus and also has a strong presence in Chennai and other parts of India, the statement added.

“Twixor helps businesses create superior customer experiences by enabling them to deliver intuitive solutions, address complex use cases, accelerate time to market and reduce total cost of ownership. This investment comes at a strategic moment in our growth journey. It will help us accelerate our twin objectives of technology innovation and global scale-up," said Ashok Anand, founder and CEO, Twixor.

Through its low-code no-code (LCNC) platform, Twixor extends business processes to customers, suppliers, and partners, giving them better AI-driven cognitive experiences. It claims to simplify how businesses integrate consumer interactions/engagements into their business processes.

The low-code/no-code development platforms are types of visual software development environment that allows its users to create apps with no coding skills/ without writing a single line of code.

Twixor said it has witnessed 100% revenue growth in 2021 and is looking to double its revenue in 2022.

According to Twixor's statement, it will launch its global software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform Twixor AIM, a no-code omnichannel messaging engine, and low-code process automation engine Twixor Compute.

“Twixor’s trajectory from ideas to success is rooted in the right culture to promote innovation and growth, which is very well aligned with our vision of digital transformation, especially in banking tech. We are excited to back Twixor's ambitions to scale its initiatives regionally and internationally. We look forward to supporting the company in realizing its full potential and unlocking new markets through our deep networks in banking and fintech," said Sajan Pillai, Managing Partner, Season Two Ventures.