Turkish PE firm Mediterra gets LP commitment from state-owned investor for Fund III
Turkish PE firm Mediterra gets LP commitment from state-owned investor for Fund III

By Dilasha Seth

  • 05 Mar 2025
The Mediterra Capital team | Credit: Mediterra

Mediterra Capital, a private equity firm focused on Turkey that backs small to mid-sized companies, has secured a limited partner commitment for its third investment fund from a state-owned investor.  The Istanbul-based firm, which manages assets totaling $542 million, has recieved a commitment from Türkiye Development Fund (TDF) for its Mediterra ......

