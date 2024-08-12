Truva, 4baseCare, two others secure early-stage funds

Oncology solutions startup 4baseCare, wealth management platform Infinyte.Club, real estate technology startup Truva, healthcare financing startup HealthCRED and Mumbai-based luxury men's brand Haldèn raised early-stage funds on Monday, according to company announcements.

4baseCare, an Illumina Accelerator startup that offers precision oncology solutions, raised $6 million (about Rs 50 crore) in a Series A funding round led by Yali Capital and other investors.

The funding will be used to enhance product offerings and to scale up operations across India, as well as other in other countries in Asia, the company said in a statement.

4baseCare claims that its genomic tests have made an impact across Southeast Asia. Over the next few months, 4baseCare will set up genomics laboratories in the Philippines, Nepal, and Dubai. Additionally, it will focus on building genomics and digital health solutions, emphasizing advanced data analytics, improved clinical insights, and data-driven treatment recommendations.

Founded in 2018 by Hitesh Goswami and Kshitij Rishi, 4baseCare offers solutions for cancer care to support oncologists in matching patients with the right targeted therapy based on biomarker identification.

Infinyte.Club



Infinyte.Club raised a seed round of $3.6 million, led by Elevation Capital and supported by 40 angel investors, including Kunal Shah, Vidit Aatrey, Gaurav Munjal, Sanket Shah, Varun Dua, Anjana Reddy, Ashwini Asokan, Tanmay Bhat, Harshil Mathur, and Shashank Kumar.

Infinyte.Club providse opportunity to invest in high-potential startups by providing its members access to a promising portfolio of private company stocks, the company said in a statement.

The startup is focused on helping top tech and startup employees in India manage and grow their wealth. It is particularly useful for early employees of major Indian startups who have a lot of stock options (ESOPs) in converting these stock options into cash.

Truva



Real estate technology platform Truva secured $3 million in seed funding led by Stellaris Venture Partners. The round also saw participation from Peercheque (Aakrit Vaish and Miten Sampat) and other angel investors, including Mukesh Bansal, Ramakant Sharma, Ram Raheja, Ankit Nagori, Lalit Keshre, Natasha Malpani Oswal, Akhil Aryan, Sanjay Mandava, and Indian Silicon Valley (Jivraj Singh).

The company plans to use the funds to expand its team, enhance products, raise debt for working capital, and to scale up operations. It plans to expand to new markets in Mumbai and other cities.

Truva aims to address problems such as fake listings, poor home viewing experiences, and lack of transparency. It offers an online listing experience with features like the natural light score, noise rating, and 3D tours, and supports buyers through the entire purchase process, from discovery to financing, paperwork, and registration, the company said in a statement.

The round also saw participation from angel investors, including Subho Ray (President, IAMAI), Nitin Gupta (CEO, Uni Cards), Amit Lakhotia (CEO, ParkPlus), and the founders of InsuranceDekho and SEA-based Docquity.

The fresh capital will be strategically utilized to enhance customer relationships, and to expand operations to the southern and western parts of the country. It will also be channeled to hire fresh talent and develop B2B loan onboarding and loan management systems, creating an end-to-end digitized B2B healthcare lending framework.

Founded in 2022 by Shrey Jain and Arpit Jangir, HealthCRED is a healthcare-focused Small Finance Bank (SFB). It provides financing solutions for the healthcare sector and addresses the working capital gap in hospitals and the healthcare supply chain. The company aims to disburse over $1 billion over the next five years.



Haldèn



Haldèn, a Mumbai-based luxury men's brand, raised Rs 5 crore in a seed funding round led by Prajay Advisors, a family office based in Mumbai.

Since its inception, Haldèn claims to have served over 1 lakh customers from Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. With this new funding, the startup plans to expand its product range.



Founded in 2019 by Anuj Beriwal and Mukund Singhal, Haldèn specializes in offering premium-quality men's accessories.

