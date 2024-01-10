facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • True North presses exit button on one of its single-biggest PE bets

True North presses exit button on one of its single-biggest PE bets

By TEAM VCC

  • 10 Jan 2024
Premium
True North presses exit button on one of its single-biggest PE bets
Vishal Nevatia, managing partner, True North

Private equity firm True North, which made several monetisation moves in 2023 while also slashing the target corpus of its seventh flagship fund, has hit the exit button on a five-year-old portfolio company that happens to be one of its single-biggest investments.   True North, one of India’s oldest PE firms that struck partial ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
True North presses exit button on one of its single-biggest PE bets

Healthcare

True North presses exit button on one of its single-biggest PE bets

Eight Roads-backed dental, skincare startup makeO nets $16 mn

Healthcare

Eight Roads-backed dental, skincare startup makeO nets $16 mn

Premium
Bottomline: ChrysCap, SWFs-backed Intas Pharma facing headwinds

Healthcare

Bottomline: ChrysCap, SWFs-backed Intas Pharma facing headwinds

Medway Hospitals secures maiden funding from Kyra Ventures

Healthcare

Medway Hospitals secures maiden funding from Kyra Ventures

Premium
Kotak's second special situations PE fund bankrolling big-ticket pharma acquisition

Healthcare

Kotak's second special situations PE fund bankrolling big-ticket pharma acquisition

Premium
Flashback 2023: PE hospital buyouts, pharma M&As in healthcare highlights of the year

Healthcare

Flashback 2023: PE hospital buyouts, pharma M&As in healthcare highlights of the year

Advertisement