Exclusive: Advent’s healthcare investment platform mulls betting on south Indian API maker

Premium
Advent, one of the world’s biggest private equity players, is evaluating an investment in a Chennai-based active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) company through its pharma platform Cohance, three people aware of the development told VCCircle on condition of anonymity. The PE firm, which rebranded its API and CDMO platform to Cohance in ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.