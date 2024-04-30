Exclusive: Advent’s healthcare investment platform mulls betting on south Indian API maker
Exclusive: Advent's healthcare investment platform mulls betting on south Indian API maker

Exclusive: Advent’s healthcare investment platform mulls betting on south Indian API maker
Prasada Raju, MD & CEO, Cohance Lifesciences

Advent, one of the world’s biggest private equity players, is evaluating an investment in a Chennai-based active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) company through its pharma platform Cohance, three people aware of the development told VCCircle on condition of anonymity.  The PE firm, which rebranded its API and CDMO platform to Cohance in ......

