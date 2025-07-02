Trident Growth Partners ropes in senior exec from PremjiInvest

Premium Anuj Khandelwal

Trident Growth Partners, a private equity firm set up by former senior investment professionals from PremjiInvest and International Finance Corporation, has roped in a senior executive from the family office of Wipro founder chairman Azim Premji to strengthen its investment team. Bengaluru-headquartered Trident, which is targeting Rs 2,000 crore in its ......