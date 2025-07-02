Trident Growth Partners ropes in senior exec from PremjiInvest
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • People
  • Trident Growth Partners ropes in senior exec from PremjiInvest

Trident Growth Partners ropes in senior exec from PremjiInvest

By Aman Rawat

  • 02 Jul 2025
Premium
Trident Growth Partners ropes in senior exec from PremjiInvest
Anuj Khandelwal

Trident Growth Partners, a private equity firm set up by former senior investment professionals from PremjiInvest and International Finance Corporation, has roped in a senior executive from the family office of Wipro founder chairman Azim Premji to strengthen its investment team.  Bengaluru-headquartered Trident, which is targeting Rs 2,000 crore in its ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Peak XV loses another exec amid string of senior-level exits

People

Peak XV loses another exec amid string of senior-level exits

Goldman Sachs names Raghav Maliah as global chairman of investment banking

Finance

Goldman Sachs names Raghav Maliah as global chairman of investment banking

Amitabh Kant joins Fairfax as senior advisor

People

Amitabh Kant joins Fairfax as senior advisor

Kotak Alts names Eshwar Karra deputy MD as Lakshmi Iyer leaves

Finance

Kotak Alts names Eshwar Karra deputy MD as Lakshmi Iyer leaves

Premium
Carlyle hires former Bain Capital exec to beef up India team

People

Carlyle hires former Bain Capital exec to beef up India team

Rothschild & Co appoints new head of global advisory in India

Finance

Rothschild & Co appoints new head of global advisory in India

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW