facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • TPG NewQuest set to bet on company competing with TPG Growth portfolio firm

TPG NewQuest set to bet on company competing with TPG Growth portfolio firm

By Aman Rawat

  • 06 Oct 2023
Pro
TPG NewQuest set to bet on company competing with TPG Growth portfolio firm
A screen announces the listing of TPG at the Nasdaq Market site in Times Square, New York City, Jan. 13, 2022. | Credit: Reuters/Brendan McDermid

TPG NewQuest, a part of private equity firm TPG Inc. that focuses on secondaries transactions, is all set to invest in a company which competes with a company that’s part of the portfolio of TPG’s growth equity investment arm.  TPG NewQuest, which was rebranded after US-based TPG acquired Asia-focused NewQuest Capital ......

New to VCCircle.com?

Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!

Become a Pro member
Already a VCCircle PRO member?
Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Grapevine: Oyo in talks with Apollo Global to refinance loan; Dream11 buys Sixer

General

Grapevine: Oyo in talks with Apollo Global to refinance loan; Dream11 buys Sixer

WorkIndia among three dozen startups make elevator pitch at VCCircle event in Delhi

TMT

WorkIndia among three dozen startups make elevator pitch at VCCircle event in Delhi

Premium
Bottomline: TPG-backed Fibe's FY23 profit jumps, NPAs remain in control

TMT

Bottomline: TPG-backed Fibe's FY23 profit jumps, NPAs remain in control

Pro
TPG NewQuest set to bet on company competing with TPG Growth portfolio firm

Infrastructure

TPG NewQuest set to bet on company competing with TPG Growth portfolio firm

Citi India sees $22 bn in equity capital deals in 2023, says CEO

Finance

Citi India sees $22 bn in equity capital deals in 2023, says CEO

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, says inflation outlook clouded

Economy

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, says inflation outlook clouded

Advertisement