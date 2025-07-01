TPG, Flipkart-backed logistics firm Shadowfax confidentially files for IPO
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • TPG, Flipkart-backed logistics firm Shadowfax confidentially files for IPO

TPG, Flipkart-backed logistics firm Shadowfax confidentially files for IPO

By Malvika Maloo

  • 01 Jul 2025
TPG, Flipkart-backed logistics firm Shadowfax confidentially files for IPO
Abhishek Bansal, co-founder and CEO, Shadowfax

Shadowfax Technologies, a logistics company backed by marquee investors such as private equity firm TPG, Flipkart, International Finance Corporation (IFC), Nokia Growth Partners, and Mirae Asset, has confidentially filed preliminary papers for an initial public offering (IPO) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

With this, the Bengaluru-based company has joined a growing list of Indian startups that have submitted their draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) to SEBI. According to a person familiar with the matter, Shadowfax is looking to raise Rs 2,000-2,500 crore ($233-292 million) from the issue.  

The IPO will be a mix of fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders. In preparation for the offering, the company had converted into a public entity in March this year.  

Advertisement

Shadowfax, which turned operationally profitable in FY24, is likely to be valued at about Rs 8,500 crore ($992 million). It last raised a Series F round in February this year at a valuation of about Rs 6,000 crore ($700 million). 

The company will use the proceeds from the IPO to improve capacity, drive growth, and invest further in its network business. 

Founded in 2015 by Abhishek Bansal, Vaibhav Khandelwal, Gaurav Jaithliya, and Praharsh Chandra, Shadowfax provides logistics services to digital-first consumer companies and e-commerce platforms such as Decathlon and Myntra. Additionally, it offers 30-minute delivery services for quick commerce, pharmacy, and food delivery platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato, Apollo Pharmacy, Blinkit, and BigBasket.

Advertisement

In FY24, it reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of Rs 11.4 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 113.5 crore in the year before. Operating revenue grew by 33% to Rs 1,885 crore in FY24. CEO Abhishek Bansal previously told VCCircle that the company has benefited from the growth of omnichannel retail and quick commerce.  

Shadowfax’s last major funding round took place in February 2024, when TPG NewQuest–the secondaries-focused arm of TPG–led a $100-million (about Rs 830 crore) round. Eight Roads made a partial exit from the company as part of the round. 

Advertisement
Shadowfax TechnologiesTPGFlipkartInternational Finance CorporationNokia Growth PartnersMirae AssetIPOSEBIDRHP

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Renewable energy firm Juniper Green files for IPO

Infrastructure

Renewable energy firm Juniper Green files for IPO

Pro
Nexus Venture Partners scripting over $350-mn exit with a multi-bagger

Infrastructure

Nexus Venture Partners scripting over $350-mn exit with a multi-bagger

Premium
I Squared Capital to double India AUM, eyes highways, renewables, data centres

Infrastructure

I Squared Capital to double India AUM, eyes highways, renewables, data centres

CVC, Tabreed team up to buy UAE district cooling business

Infrastructure

CVC, Tabreed team up to buy UAE district cooling business

Orix revives deal to sell stake in Greenko to AM Green

Infrastructure

Orix revives deal to sell stake in Greenko to AM Green

Solar module maker Rayzon Solar files for $175 mn IPO

Infrastructure

Solar module maker Rayzon Solar files for $175 mn IPO

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW