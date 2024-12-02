TPG-backed Shadowfax swings to operating profit for FY24 as quick commerce booms

Abhishek Bansal, co-founder and CEO, Shadowfax

Shadowfax Technologies, a logistics startup backed by private equity firm TPG, turned operationally profitable in the last financial year as it benefited from growth in omnichannel retailers and quick commerce services, a top executive told VCCircle. The Bengaluru-based startup, which is gearing up for a public listing in the coming year, ......