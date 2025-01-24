Top MNCs in India: Americans dominate but Russian at top, Chinese out of the picture

India has been one of the most sought-after destinations for multinational companies ever since the economy opened nearly three-and-a-half decades ago with corporations from the US, Europe and east Asian nations investing heavily. Traditionally, American companies have dominated the league of the biggest MNCs operating in India. And their dominance continued ......