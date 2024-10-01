Tokenisation grabbing eyeballs but comes with challenges: Panellists at LP Summit Dubai 2024

Premium
Tokenisation of real assets is gaining traction in emerging markets but continues to face challenges due to lack of a large community of users, panellists said at the VCCircle LP Summit 2024 in Dubai. Tokenisation, a process of converting real-world assets like real estate, art and commodities into digital tokens using blockchain ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.