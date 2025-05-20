Tiger Global-backed Wow! Momo raises venture debt
Wow! Momo operates more than 630 outlets across 35 cities | Credit: Wow! Momo/Facebook

Quick-service restaurant chain Wow! Momo, which is backed by New York-based Tiger Global and Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Berhad, has raised fresh debt funding, VCCircle has learnt.  Wow Momos Foods Pvt Ltd, which is based in Kolkata and operates three fast-food brands--Wow! Momo, Wow! China, and Wow! Chicken--has secured Rs 195 crore ($22.8 ......

