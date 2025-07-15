Tiger Global-backed Plum bets big on healthcare, sets four-year roadmap

Premium Plum co-founder and CEO Abhishek Poddar (left) and co-founder and CTO Saurabh Arora

Plum Benefits Pvt Ltd, an employee health benefits platform backed by investors such as Peak XV Partners and Tiger Global, is doubling down on its healthcare vertical with a four-year plan to become a full-stack digital health platform. Founded in 2019 by Abhishek Poddar and Saurabh Arora, the Bengaluru-based company plans ......