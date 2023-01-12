GOAT Brand acquires PE-backed Chumbak

Direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand aggregator GOAT Brand Labs on Thursday said it has acquired home and lifestyle brand Chumbak for an undisclosed amount.

The company has also acquired four more brands, which will be announced in the coming days, it said in a statement.

Rishi Vasudev, co-founder & chief executive officer of GOAT Brand, told VCCircle in an interaction that the other acquisitions will be made across fashion and beauty vertical without divulging any details further.

He also added that the founders of Chumbak will continue running and scaling the brand in the coming months.

The investors of Chumbak namely Matrix Partners, Gaja Capital, and SeedFund have exited the company with this deal.

Vasudev did not disclose the value of the transaction.

A person aware with the development said that the D2C aggregator typically acquires brands at 1-1.5 multiples and has picked up a 77% stake in Chumbak.

The latest buyout has catapulted GOAT Brand Labs' portfolio into 20 brands. The D2C aggregator is aiming to grow Chumbak into a Rs 500 crore brand in the next three years.

Chumbak runs a number of retail stores in shopping centers and offers a variety of products such as culturally-inspired cups, plates, purses, watches, home decor items, and other accessories. Chumbak was founded by Vivek Prabhakar and Shubhra Chadda in 2010.

“This partnership is the perfect recipe to grow the brand exponentially by expanding its global reach, both online and offline, through a tech and data-driven approach,” said Vasudev in a statement.

Last year, GOAT Brand acquired multiple well-known D2C brands including The Label Life, a celebrity-styled brand, and trueBrowns, a premium ethnic wear brand; both of which the company says have grown 10x since their partnership with the D2C aggregator. The addition of these five brands aims to further strengthen its portfolio of fast-growing fashion and lifestyle brands.

The company raised a round of $50 million last year in June. It counts Tiger Global, Flipkart, Mayfield, Winter Capital, Nordstar, and Better Capital as its backer. Before this fundraiser, the company raised $36 million in July 2021.

GOAT Brand follows a model similar to that of US-based Thrasio, which acquires third-party private label brands on Amazon. Apart from GOAT Brand, other Indian companies which adopted the Thrasio-style business model category and raised significant venture capital funding last year include FirstCry-backed GlobalBees and Powerhouse91, 10club and Evenflow.

