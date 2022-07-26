Tiger Global-backed Rupifi ropes in new CBO

Business-to-business MSME lending platform, Rupifi Technologies Pvt. Ltd, has appointed former C2FO India executive, Pradeep Gode as chief business officer.

“Pradeep’s experience navigating high growth companies, developing business strategies and leading high performance teams will set us up for success in this exciting new chapter of our company,” said Anubhav Jain, co-founder and chief executive officer of buy-now-pay-later firm Rupifi.

With over 24 years of experience across technology, investment banking and investing, Gode will also lead Rupifi’s domestic expansion and anticipated global foray, the company said in a statement.

Prior to this, he served as managing director of C2FO India and oversaw the company’s expansion into the Indian market.

The appointment comes six months after Rupifi had raised $25 million in January as a part of its Series A funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners and Tiger Global Management. The round also saw participation from existing investors including Quona Capital and Ankur Capital, along with Better Capital.

“Rupifi addresses challenges across the B2B payments journey. The customer-first approach to delivering solutions and the world class team the founders have curated gives me utmost confidence that Rupifi will continue to consolidate its market position,” said Gode.

Rupifi , founded in 2020 by Anubhav Jain, Ankit Singh and Jawaid Iqbal had raised $4.1 million in a pre-Series A round in March last year.

Quona Capital, Ankur Capital along with Flipkart Co-Founder Binny Bansal had participated in the funding round.

The company is also backed by other angel investors including Cred’s Kunal Shah and BharatPe’s Ashneer Grover.

The platform, which also offers small medium enterprises (SME)-focused commercial card products, said in a statement that it is betting on penetration of credit in the B2B payments ecosystem, which further got a fillip due to digitisation in the past few years.

The Indian fintech market currently stands as the third largest fintech ecosystem in the world behind the US and China. India’s fintech space has seen an exponential rise in funding over the last few years as investments worth more than $8 billion have already been witnessed across various stages of investment in 2021.