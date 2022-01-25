Tiger Global-backed Classplus ropes in Gaana.com’s exec to lead finance ops

Classplus, a Tiger Global Management-backed software as a service (SaaS) platform that digitises offline coaching institutes, on Tuesday said it has onboarded music streaming platform Gaana.com’s Head of Finance Sankalp Aggarwal, as its Chief Financial Officer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aggarwal will be responsible for fiscal decision making and strategic initiatives for international expansion, the company said.

“My takeaway was not only the rubbing effect of the energy of what they are building but the fact that everything is built and positioned around empowering Edupreneurs,” said Aggarwal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aggarwal, a Chartered Accountant by qualification, has career experience of more than 15 years, and has led corporate finance budgeting and forecasting, and other financial management responsibilities for companies including Flipkart and FabHotels as their Chief Financial Officer.

“His (Aggarwal’s) blend of financial strategy, corporate development and leadership experience is extremely valuable and critical for us at the stage we are. We look forward to working with Sankalp in what is shaping up to be an extremely busy year in Classplus’ growth journey,” said Mukul Rustagi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Classplus.

Classplus has raised four rounds of funding over the last 18 months and claims to have enabled a digital identity for 100,000 teachers on its platform.

The company also claims that it caters to more than 25 million students across 3,000 cities in India.

The company had raised $65 million in a Series C round led by Tiger Global, GSV Ventures, and Alpha Wave Global in June 2021. The company had also recently, appointed Zomato’s Vice President of Engineering Manish Chawla as its Chief Technology Officer, in a bid to focus on global expansion, the company said.

In December, Classplus had announced an employee stock options plan dubbed 'ReSOP' policy for all its 700 employees, through which the company said it will offer stock options with a faster vesting schedule as a referral bonus to employees who refer suitable candidates for open positions at Classplus.