Tiger Global-backed Classplus onboards ex-OYO exec to lead global expansion

Edtech firm Classplus, operated by Bunch Microtechnologies Pvt Ltd, on Thursday said it has appointed Ankit Sood as the Head of Global Growth.

“I am extremely thrilled to join the Classplus team in their vision to empower the educators of tomorrow. Classplus, over the last four years, has built an exceptional platform for educators and is playing a remarkable role in giving them an opportunity of building their online businesses.

With a strong focus on product and tech, the team has already built a platform that transcends geographies and categories. It's a prime example of a product built in India for the world," said Sood.

I look forward to driving hypergrowth across multiple geographies, opening new business opportunities and building new revenue streams while constantly keeping the success of our educators and content creators at the forefront," he added.

Prior to this, Sood had worked at OYO for more than two years as the Vice President (revenue) and Chief Revenue Officer. He was also one of the founding team members at e-commerce shipping and enablement platform Shiprocket, and later became the chief financial officer (CFO) of the company.

Sood also played the role of an associate vice president at Avendus Advisors for more than three years.

He holds a bachelor's degree in computer engineering from Purdue University and an MBA degree from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta.

"Ankit has almost exclusively worked with startups during their high growth phase, making this the best time for him to join our clan to propel our global expansion.

Seeing the seamless launch in SEA and the early adoption from the region, we are confident that we will emerge as a powerful global player under his astute leadership," said Mukul Rustagi, CEO and Co-Founder, Classplus.

Notably, the international expansion team led by Sood is actively hiring and has over 50 open positions across the entry to senior levels in marketing, product, and business development.

Founded in 2018 by Rustagi and Bhaswat Agarwal, Classplus is a mobile-first SaaS (software-as-a-service) platform that enables educators and content creators to build their online presence, digitize their offline tuition centers and sell their courses online.

Recently, Classplus announced its expansion in Southeast Asian markets including Singapore, Vietnam and Malaysia.

In March, Classplus secured Series D funding of $70 million (around Rs 531 crore) co-led by Tiger Global Management and Alpha Wave Global.

The company had also appointed music streaming platform Gaana.com’s Head of Finance Sankalp Aggarwal, as its Chief Financial Officer in January.