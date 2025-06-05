Three misssteps that hurt Sixth Sense-backed The Ayurveda Company

Premium The Ayurveda Co.'s founder Param Bhargava (left) and co-founder and CEO Shreedha Singh

Earlier this week, direct-to-consumer (D2C) Ayurveda-focused beauty brand The Ayurveda Company (TAC), backed by Sixth Sense Ventures, sparked confusion when co-founder and CEO Shreedha Singh posted a message on LinkedIn suggesting the brand was shutting down. Singh urged consumers to shop from the website “one last time”, fueling speculation about the company’s future. ......