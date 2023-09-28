Third Wave Coffee rakes in $35 mn from Creaegis, others

"Coffee-first QSR industry is one of the fastest-growing consumer categories in the country. We have grown 5x through the last year and strategically expanded our footprint across the nation. Going forward, we will continue to double down on technology and product innovation,” said Goel.



Prior to the current funding round, Third Wave Coffee had raised $21 million in a Series B round which was led by WestBridge Capital and saw participation from marque angel investors.



The company posted net sales of Rs 31.7 crore during FY22 as against Rs 11.5 crore a year before. The company hadn't turned operational breakeven till FY22, as per VCCEdge.



Third Wave Coffee competes with the likes of another homegrown coffee brand Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, which also raised around $30 million in January this year.



Third Wave’s funding is indicative of the increased interest of institutional investors in the Indian coffee space. Despite the presence of large incumbents like Nescafe, Starbucks and Cafe Coffee Day brands such as Slay Coffee, Sleepy Owl Coffee and Rage Coffee have been able to raise funding from VCs in the recent past, thus pitting them against the larger players.



Meanwhile, Creaegis made history last week by raising the biggest amount in rupee terms by a first-time general partner in India as it hit the final close of its debut fund, beating the decade-old records set by Kedaara Capital and CX Partners.